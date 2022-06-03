Dare Olaitan debuts official trailer for horror flick 'Ile Owo'

"It's about inequality which in a way almost my films are about but this time we approach it with the genre conventions of horror, thriller and romance. safe to say your boy spazzed. AGAIN. See you soon and remember. Love is worth dying for and everything has a price," wrote Olaitan on Instagram.

The official synopsis reads: "Busola has forever been unlucky with love. Pressure by society and her parent to tie the knot as a means to lift her family out of poverty she finally meets Tunji – the perfect man.

"At first, Busola struggles to understand why a billionaire would choose to marry her but after she accepts his proposal of marriage, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead her to a truth she could never have imagined."

'Ile Owo' stars Efa Iwara, Bisola Aiyeola, Sophie Alakija, Immaculata Oko Kasum, Tina Mba, Mofe Duncan, Taymesan Emmanuel and Bukunmi 'Kie Kie' Adeaga-Ilori.