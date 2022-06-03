RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Dare Olaitan debuts official trailer for horror flick 'Ile Owo'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Dare Olaitan has debuted the official trailer for his latest horror flick 'Ile Owo' (House of Money) ahead of its June 24 theatrical release.

Ile Owo poster [Instagram/darthcoal]
Ile Owo poster [Instagram/darthcoal]

The two-minute clip hints on the plot which according to the filmmaker will explore inequality with "the genre conventions of horror, thriller and romance." The flick is the 4th collaboration between Olaitan, Kayode Kasum's Film Trybe and Filmone Entertainment.

Recommended articles

"It's about inequality which in a way almost my films are about but this time we approach it with the genre conventions of horror, thriller and romance. safe to say your boy spazzed. AGAIN. See you soon and remember. Love is worth dying for and everything has a price," wrote Olaitan on Instagram.

The official synopsis reads: "Busola has forever been unlucky with love. Pressure by society and her parent to tie the knot as a means to lift her family out of poverty she finally meets Tunji – the perfect man.

"At first, Busola struggles to understand why a billionaire would choose to marry her but after she accepts his proposal of marriage, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead her to a truth she could never have imagined."

'Ile Owo' stars Efa Iwara, Bisola Aiyeola, Sophie Alakija, Immaculata Oko Kasum, Tina Mba, Mofe Duncan, Taymesan Emmanuel and Bukunmi 'Kie Kie' Adeaga-Ilori.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dare Olaitan debuts official trailer for horror flick 'Ile Owo'

Dare Olaitan debuts official trailer for horror flick 'Ile Owo'

Nigerian artist, Daviskil releases debut Ep. titled 'Quero'

Nigerian artist, Daviskil releases debut Ep. titled 'Quero'

Don Jazzy, Bisola, Bimbo Ademoye, Mimi Onalaja others attend as Amaze app goes live

Don Jazzy, Bisola, Bimbo Ademoye, Mimi Onalaja others attend as Amaze app goes live

TECNO partners Youtube for 2022 Creator Day event

TECNO partners Youtube for 2022 Creator Day event

Short Film Festival: AMAA reward promising filmmakers across Africa

Short Film Festival: AMAA reward promising filmmakers across Africa

Lanniup Consulting to partner with RTF on debut Nollywood and Caribbean film [Exclusive]

Lanniup Consulting to partner with RTF on debut Nollywood and Caribbean film [Exclusive]

The 'Glamour Girls' are here! Watch the official Netflix trailer

The 'Glamour Girls' are here! Watch the official Netflix trailer

Come fly with Top Gun

Come fly with Top Gun

Wizkid in studio with Don Toliver

Wizkid in studio with Don Toliver

Trending

BBNaija: How to watch the 'Shine Ya Eye' Reunion show online

BBNaija season 6 Reunion [Twitter/@ebuka]

Jada Pinkett finally addresses Oscar slap on Red Table Talk

Jada-Pinkett-Smith

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

How much is Amber Heard really worth?

Amber Heard