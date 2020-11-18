Daniel Eronlan's latest short film tackles the increasing rate of divorce with the tale of newly weds who struggle to find middle ground in their marriage.

Starring Bofie Itombra and Kunle Remi, the short film written by Diche Enumwa, who doubles as producer, details in 31 minutes, some marital struggles that the audience will find relatable.

It also features a guest appearance by Lagos-based pastor, Kingsley Okonkwo who plays the role of a marriage counsellor.

Watch the short film: