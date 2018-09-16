Pulse.ng logo
Daniel Ademinokan's 'Between' to premiere at GlennFest Film Festival

Between Daniel Ademinokan's new movie starring Stella Damasus to premiere at GlennFest Film Festival

Daniel Ademinokan's movie, 'Between,' starring Stella Damasus and Travis Grenier will premiere at GlennFest Film Festival 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Daniel Ademinokan's new movie, 'Between,' has been scheduled to premiere at the 2018 GlennFest Film Festival in California.

Written and directed by Ademinokan, 'Between' premiere has been slated for October 7, 2018 at the film festival.

The GlennFest Film Festival holding in Downey, California, is a 7-day film festival which will have Between as its closing film, Ademinokan revealed to Pulse.

ALSO READ: Watch Stella Damasus, Travis Grenier in new "Between" teaser

Ademinokan further disclosed that the movie, which stars Stella Damasus, Travis Grenier, Lynne Jenson, Erin E. Feest and Tatiana Zappardino will be handled by Adler & Associates Entertainment, a sales agent in Los Angeles.

New poster for movie "Between" starring Stella Damasus and Travis Grenier play

New poster for movie "Between" starring Stella Damasus and Travis Grenier

(Instagram )

 

Ademinokan and Damasus are also credited as Producers and Executive Producers on the movie under their production company Index Two Studios, LLC.

About 'Between'

'Between' is set in Atlanta, Georgia where Damasus plays the character of Chelsea Hollis, a very successful 36-year-old woman that has been married and divorced four times! She lives a double life as a white-collar worker by day and a party girl at night.

"Between" is directed by Daniel Ademinokan play

"Between" is directed by Daniel Ademinokan

She helps people fix their relationships but she has totally given up on love. A strong feminist who believes women should take control over their destinies and be 100% in control of their emotions and the choice of who to sleep with and when to do it.

She meets Scott Hamilton and a one-night stand blossoms into a romantic relationship until she finds out that the man who is about to change her perspective on love, may just be much more than what she expected.

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

