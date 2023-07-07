Damilola Orimogunje, Chude Jideonwo announce casting call for Clifford Orji series

As a result, 2o9ine Films and Chude Jideonwo Presents have put out an online open casting call for their mini-series.

The project is searching for the best male and female actors of all ages. To participate, actors have to send in a monologue that should last no more than two minutes.

Interested participants have from now until Wednesday, July 12, 2023. If selected, the actors will be part of the upcoming project, which is inspired by the life of Clifford Orji.

The series will go beyond the headlines into the unknown depths of the alleged cannibal whose story shocked the entire country over two decades ago.

Orji was infamous in the late 90s for supposedly eating human beings for a living while posing as a madman.

He was eventually arrested and remanded for murder in Kirikiri Prison, where he passed away in his sleep on August 17, 2012.

Describing the project, he said, "The more time we spent over the past few months researching and writing this story, the more it became apparent that this was deeper, much deeper than the tragic cannibalism that captured the attention of Nigerians. The story we are telling will shock Nigerians – in a very perspective-shifting way."