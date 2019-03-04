In the new episode released on Monday, March 4, 2019, Kari’s mum, Dame has set a date up for her after cleansing her flat and giving her prayer points. Dame tries to hook Kari up with one of her friend’s son, Akin Savage, who is in town for just two weeks.

Kari had feigned illness after a surprise message from Noah. Noah visited with a plate of hot pepper soup made by Naomi and he even tried feeding Kari with it.

Naomi bumps into Kari inside the compound and a brief conversation ensued. Naomi gave Kari some business cards to help her get a new job.

‘Man of her dreams’ features Folu Storms, Sonia Irabo and Rekiya Atta.

The web series is a production of Aghahowa’s new YouTube platform, Bukafedgeeks.

‘Man of her dreams’ premiered on Monday, February 25, 2019, and already has six episodes.

The web series is planned to run till March 8, 2019.