Infamous AMVCA attendee, Seun O, who tested positive to covid-19 has been discharged from the Lagos state isolation center.

The singer and photographer shared a video on Sunday, April 5, 2020 confirming his exit from the isolation center after being confirmed negative.

Recall that artist went viral after a WhatsApp chat leaked of him sharing how he was experiencing symptoms of the novel virus but refused to subject himself to be tested.

Seun reportedly returned from the United Kingdom days before attending the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards amidst showing symptoms of the virus.