Staying at home appears to be the only way to end the coronavirus outbreak but encouraging people to isolate might soon become a huge challenge.

Lately, Hollywood celebrities have begun to share coronavirus related messages to connect to their fans and veteran act, Samuel L. Jackson recently joined the list.

The actor made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live via a live video chat where he read from a sequel to children's book 'Go the Fuck to Sleep' by Adam Mansbach.

Jackson read, “Stay the fuck at home. Corona is spreading, this shit is no joke. It's no time to work or roam. The way you can fight it is simple my friends, stay the fuck at home. Now technically I’m not a doctor".

He hilariously added, " But motherfuckers listen when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam Fucking Jackson, imploring you: Keep your ass at home. If you want things to get back to normal, don't panic. Just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay the fuck at home.”