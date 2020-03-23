In a recent development, film exhibitors Genesis and Filmhouse have temporarily shut down operations in compliance with the Lagos state government's ban on all public, religious gatherings in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Reacting to the temporal suspension of operations in Lagos, Filmhouse shared: "In response to State Governments advice concerning the spread of #covid_19 we are temporarily closing all our Lagos cinemas to ensure maximum safety of all our guests and staff".

Genesis cinemas wrote, "In the light of the latest development with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are taking precautionary measures to suspend all operations at our LAGOS sites effective immediately".

So far, the federal government has confirmed 30 cases of the virus.