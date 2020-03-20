Over the last few weeks, Hollywood has suffered the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic with movies having their release dates pushed back and anticipated productions shutting down.

Fresh on the list of film-related events forcefully halting due to coronavirus is the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and the 47th edition of the Daytime Emmy Award have been postponed indefinitely.

In a Twitter announcement, Cannes organizers confirmed the postponement of the prestigious festival from its scheduled May 12-23 dates to a proposed late June or early July date.

The announcement of the cancellation of the Daytime Emmys come hard on the heels of Cannes postponement.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 19, 2020, Chairman of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Terry O' Reilly revealed that the award ceremony was cancelled due to the uncertainties of sticking to its original June date. He wrote:

“There are just too many unknowns right now, not the least of which is whether we would actually be permitted to stage an event in June involving more than one thousand live participants”.

The uncertainties of the new dates for these events especially the Cannes Film Festival poses major implications for filmmakers across the world and even Nollywood as Nigerian filmmakers reportedly applying to screen their movies at the festival might need to have a rethink.