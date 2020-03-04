According to multiple reports, James Bond producers have succumbed to fan pressure and postponed the global release of its new instalment ‘ No Time To Die’ due to the corona virus outbreak.

The ‘ No Time To Die’ delay joins the increasing list of global theatrical releases delayed in the wake of the outbreak currently affecting China, European countries, the US and most recently, Nigeria . Government of affected countries are now increasingly banning events with large gatherings in a bid to control the spread of the virus. Just a few weeks ago, producers shunned China and cancelled its scheduled world premiere in the country citing health risks.

In a statement confirming the reports, the spy film makers shared that the decision follows a “careful evaluation of the theatrical marketplace”.

China is one of the largest film markets and a release that potentially shuns the country could irreparably affect ‘ No Time To Die’ and its global box office earnings. Hence its new UK release on November 12, 2020, and US on November 25, 2020.

The ‘ No Time To Die’ film stars Daniel Craig in his final appearance as James Bond, one of the reasons fans are geared up for it. It also stars Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek.

Since its 2018 announcement, ' No Time To Die' has suffered major setbacks including the 2018 resignation of director Danny Boyle that forced the first postponement of the instalment from February 14, 2020, to April 2nd ( UK release).