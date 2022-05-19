RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

ContentGram Studios positions for major productions in Africa

Nigerian filmmaker, Seun Arowojolu is set to launch a world class outfit, ContentGram Studios Africa, which he says would rival any studio anywhere in the world.

According to Arowojolu, who has done some of the best productions from Nigeria, the inspiration behind the film studio was fuelled by a hunger to have quality productions.

ContentGram Studios
The future they say belongs to those that believe in their dreams. For me, there is no turning back. It has to be a proper Studio or nothing else. In 2020 after completing the Production of ‘Birds of a Feather’, a family Series I created and Produced, I then embarked on constructing this Film Studio,” the filmmaker detailed in a statement.

Noting that nothing good comes easy, he revealed that ContentGram Studios was completed in 2021 with the aim of ramping up the quality of productions from this clime.“Once again the company name was changed to reflect the new direction of our business and the partnerships we have formed to bring this vision alive. To mark this achievement, ‘Squatterz’ a show that consistently fuelled this growth was shot, in October 2021 in the studio with a set built from the ground up. This was a rare feat in Nollywood,” he added.

Arowojolu’s journey into filmmaking began in 2003 as an actor under the direction of Tope Idowu when starred in a Docudrama called ‘Champions’.

Other than the critically aclaimed ‘Squatterz’, which has been running since 2012, Seun also gets credit for ‘The Heir’, as well as a legal clinic series for African Media Mongul, Tajuddeen Adepetu for his ONTV brand.

