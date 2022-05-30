Comedian D.L. Hughley calls out Mo’Nique over contract dispute

The comedian/actor blasted Mo’Nique over her beef with industry folks including Tyler Perry, Oprah and Lee Daniels, the director of 'Precious', the film that got her an Academy award in the supporting actress category. Hughley wrapped his shade by comparing her to the abusive role she played in the 2009 film.

"All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused. Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique," the comedian wrote.

"Oprah was the problem, Tyler Perry was the problem, Charlamagne was the problem, Steve Harvey was the problem, Lee Daniels was the problem, Netflix was the problem… Now it’s MY turn," he continued. "At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned. I didn’t have anything personal against Monique… People paid a lot of money to laugh, not hear about your contract. Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who’s next…"

Both comedians were billed to perform at The Comedy Explosion show on Saturday night (May 28). While on stage, Mo’Nique had called out Hughley, claiming she was due to headline but was denied the shot over a disagreement in her contract.

Mo'Nique further claimed Hughley made comments about her and chose the spotlight as the perfect time to bring it up. In the viral video, the actress is filmed saying: “What kind of real n#### would ever attack a got damned black woman?”

She then said that she felt bad for his wife, “N#### your name is D.L., what the f### does it stand for?” Further, implying his initials hint at him being secretly gay she asked, ”How far are you bending over n####? On the DL.”