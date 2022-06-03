RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Come fly with Top Gun

Summer time!!! travel time !!!️

#FeatureByFlyPeace - You want to travel this summer but save money for expensive tickets ??

you want can win free return tickets to Dubai or Johannesburg this summer

HOW??

Now all you have to do is ;

follow @silverbirdfilmdistribution and @flyairpeace

Go to the nearest cinema and watch TOPGUN the movie.

take a picture of your ticket

click the link on @silverbirdfilmdistribution bio and fill the form and upload the picture of the movie ticket .

pack a bag because you are the winner

Don’t miss out on this juicy opportunity

#topgun #topgunmaverick #airpeace #silverbirdfilmdistributuon

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByFlyPeace

