The Danki Films and Sneeze film production revolves around Dumas, Iyke and Eyinna Nwigwe.

Over two minutes long, the trailer shows a few scenes from the upcoming film, such as when ex-military colonel, Mayowa (played by Jim Iyke) throws a surprise birthday party for his wife, Omoye (played by Joselyn Dumas). After an old affair, Omoye and Tare (played by Enyinna Nwigwe) met again at a resort where she went on vacation with her husband.

Jim Iyke, Dumas and Enyinna Nwigwe are featured most in the trailer, although a number of other characters including Beverly Naya were also seen in the trailer.

Also featured in some of the scenes from the trailer are Femi Adebayo and Segun Arinze.

The trailer's kicker is Joselyn Dumas slugging it out with a policeman as she steps into her office.

Moses Inwang, who directed the award-winning movie, ‘Torn’, is once again in the director's chair for the movie.

The trailer for ‘Cold Feet’ tells the story of a retired Army colonel, whose wife met an old lover and fell into temptation. The retired Army finds out about his wife’s infidelity and their marriage is put to the ultimate test.

‘Cold Feet’ opens May 19.