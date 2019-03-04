Directed by Mike-Steve Adeleye, ‘Code Wilo’ has a simple but yet catchy storyline. It’s a political thriller that takes viewers on a journey of a dark twisted plot delivered raw.

After her success with ‘The Eve,’ Allahbura’s 2019 effort is about a powerful South-South politician in Nigeria, his son, daughter and an enemy within.

‘Code Wilo’ starts when a South-South High Chief (played by Gbenga Titiloye) in Nigeria is about to announce his daughter (played by Bikiya Graham Douglas) as a candidate contesting for the state’s governorship election. His past, however, hinders his ambition with an enemy within (played by Gabriel Afolayan). Also, his first son, who is a serving senator (played by Kalu Ikeagwu) makes life more difficult as he makes a play for his sister's aspiration.

Taking its viewers on a journey of a dark twisted plot filled with gasps, surprise and side-eye moments, ‘Code Wilo’ tells the story in the most compelling way for audience delight. The aim was to reveal the dirty secrets and activities of some Nigerian politicians and that was what the political thriller did with Mike-Steve Adeleye’s direction.

Ambition, power, karma are the themes in ‘Code Wilo’ and they come out particularly strong. Gbenga Titiloye's rise and fall is a modern re-telling of the consequences of unbridled lust for power. It also reveals what happens behind the curtains of politics and how good friends turn enemies over political takes.

‘Code Wilo’s’ relatable storyline is embellished with a talented cast who gave some of the best performances with their roles.

Featuring Eucharia Anunobi, who literally had a minor role to play but well delivered, Zack Orji and Alex Osifo brought to fore their wealth of experience in interpreting the roles of corrupt businessmen turned political godfathers.

Kalu Ikeagwu, who played the role of a greedy and prodigal son and Gabriel Afolayan, who played the role of the villain played two characters that impacted on the overall success of the film.

‘Code Wilo’ will be an enjoyable movie for many, especially moviegoers who have been fed with comedy Nollywood movies at the big screen lately.