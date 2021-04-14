Halima Abubakar has weighed in on the recent Eko Star Film & TV awards snub currently making the rounds.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to react to getting snubbed at the just concluded awards sponsored by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism and EbonyLife.

"Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood I swear", Abubakar wrote. "Sentimental set of people. Kill joy. I will continue to produce. F*** who don't like it. Am unproblematic. I give these people roles SMH. Keep snubbing some of us. Acting all posh like are you serious?...Everything is sentiment in Nollywood."

Halima Abubakar IG calls out Nollywood [Instagram/halimabubakar]

The Eko Star awards which held on Monday April 14, saw female directors, producers, costumiers, distributors, actresses and broadcasters get awarded for their impactful input to the film and television industry.

However, the event's exclusion of celebrated Nollywood influencers like Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic, Mildred Okwo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Ruth Kadiri sparked online controversy after Kadiri accused the organizers of overlooking her film achievements. The actress and producer also blamed a Nollywood clique for the award snub.