Chukwu has emerged the first Black woman to win Film Festival’s Grand Jury Prize US Dramatic entry.

The filmmaker has also been tipped to direct the adaptation of former Black Panther leader Elaine Brown’s memoir, ‘A Taste of Power’.

Deadline reports that Chukwu will work with Alyssa Hill who will adapt the screenplay from the memoir, ‘A Taste of Power: a Black Woman’s Story.’

Chukwu, is a Nigerian-born, Alaskan-raised screenwriter, producer and director, whose works had received several recognition, grants and awards.

She joins Desiree Akhavan, Ryan Coogler, Damien Chazelle, Rebecca Miller, and many more many more big names as winning the Grand Jury Prize for their U.S. Dramatic entries.