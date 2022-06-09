According to multiple reports, tickets for the show will begin selling from June 10 and will be exclusive to fans who are 18 years and above. The show will launch months after both stars were respectively attacked on stage.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to co-headline stand-up comedy show
Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have announced a joint stand-up comedy show set to hold on September 3 at the O2 Arena in London.
Recall that Rock was infamously attacked at the Academy awards by Will Smith over a joke the comedian made about his wife, Jada Pinkett. The actor left fans worldwide stunned when he slapped Rock on the face for the joke about Pinkett's bald head. Smith has since issued an apology for his actions. He was also penalized by the Academy's committee.
Chappelle, on the other hand, was attacked on stage while performing at the 'Netflix is a Joke' show in May. His 23-year-old attacker Isaiah Lee had told the police that he felt 'triggered' by Chappelle's LGBTQ jokes. He further revealed that he was inspired by Smith's Oscar slap.
“I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect,” the rapper told The Post. “I wanted Dave Chappelle and people to know that these are things you need to be more sensitive about and not joke about.”
Since the attacks, both Rock and Chappelle have addressed their mutual incidents on the stage of West Hollywood's 'The Comedy Store.'
