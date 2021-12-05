Chris Hemsworth goes full beast mode in the trailer for new series

'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth' is a six-part documentary series created in partnership with National Geographic. The trailer released as part of Disney+ Day shows Chris Hemsworth (who hosts as well as executive producing the series) travelling all over the globe to meet with longevity specialists and pushing himself beyond his limits near-death scenarios.

Pulse Nigeria

"Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science," The Marvel actor said when the documentary series was initially announced in 2020. "We're hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span," he further added.

These "physical and mental tasks" include examination of actual endurance and strength, as seen in short clips of Hemsworth pulling a truck, climbing a rope over a canyon, taking a skin-chilling swim with pro endurance athlete 'Ross Edgley', as well as more ceremonial experiences which appear to be about fostering long-term happiness and self-acceptance.

Pulse Nigeria

The trailer promises that throughout the six episodes, which will begin streaming on the Disney+ platform sometime in 2022, Chris Hemsworth will undergo a psychological and physical "reboot" and emerge from the experience as his best self.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----