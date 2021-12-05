RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Chris Hemsworth goes full beast mode in the trailer for new series

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Israel Olorunnisola

The actor performs truck pulls, rope climbs, and a sub-zero swim in the upcoming documentary series.

Chris Hemsworth goes full beast mode in the trailer for new series
Chris Hemsworth goes full beast mode in the trailer for new series

In preparations for his role in Extraction 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has undergone gruesome exercise and a strictly monitored diet. However, as seen in the first look of the new Disney+ new documentary 'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth', The 'god of thunder' has also been exploring the broader extent of what entails physical & mental fitness in order to ensure he lives as long as he possibly can.

Recommended articles

'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth' is a six-part documentary series created in partnership with National Geographic. The trailer released as part of Disney+ Day shows Chris Hemsworth (who hosts as well as executive producing the series) travelling all over the globe to meet with longevity specialists and pushing himself beyond his limits near-death scenarios.

Chris Hemsworth goes full beast mode in the trailer for new series
Chris Hemsworth goes full beast mode in the trailer for new series Pulse Nigeria

"Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science," The Marvel actor said when the documentary series was initially announced in 2020. "We're hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span," he further added.

These "physical and mental tasks" include examination of actual endurance and strength, as seen in short clips of Hemsworth pulling a truck, climbing a rope over a canyon, taking a skin-chilling swim with pro endurance athlete 'Ross Edgley', as well as more ceremonial experiences which appear to be about fostering long-term happiness and self-acceptance.

Chris Hemsworth goes full beast mode in the trailer for new series
Chris Hemsworth goes full beast mode in the trailer for new series Pulse Nigeria

The trailer promises that throughout the six episodes, which will begin streaming on the Disney+ platform sometime in 2022, Chris Hemsworth will undergo a psychological and physical "reboot" and emerge from the experience as his best self.

Watch the trailer for 'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth' here.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chris Hemsworth goes full beast mode in the trailer for new series

Chris Hemsworth goes full beast mode in the trailer for new series

Khalid’s ‘Scenic Drive(The Tape)’ is an immersive listening experience too smooth for its own good

Khalid’s ‘Scenic Drive(The Tape)’ is an immersive listening experience too smooth for its own good

Kate Henshaw and Ubi Franklin trade words over death of Sylvester Oromoni

Kate Henshaw and Ubi Franklin trade words over death of Sylvester Oromoni

‘Red Notice’ becomes the most-watched movie on Netflix!

‘Red Notice’ becomes the most-watched movie on Netflix!

Mr. Dutch and Chief Priest are high off life in video for ‘Chop Life x2’

Mr. Dutch and Chief Priest are high off life in video for ‘Chop Life x2’

Nigerian Navy places Cute Abiola on one-month ‘extra duty’ for ridiculing police

Nigerian Navy places Cute Abiola on one-month ‘extra duty’ for ridiculing police

Ubi Franklin calls out some colleagues over silence following controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni

Ubi Franklin calls out some colleagues over silence following controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni

'Amina' becomes first Nollywood title to hit Netflix's global top 10 list

'Amina' becomes first Nollywood title to hit Netflix's global top 10 list

Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, others demand justice for Sylvester Oromoni

Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, others demand justice for Sylvester Oromoni

Trending

'Amina' becomes first Nollywood title to hit Netflix's global top 10 list

Amina

FG announces plan to regulate Netflix and other streaming services

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Joke Silva to play Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in Bolanle Austen-Peters directed biopic

Joke Silva (Guardian)

Watch the official trailer for AY's 'Christmas in Miami'

'Christmas in Miami' official poster [Instagram]