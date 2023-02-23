ADVERTISEMENT
Choose Your Wellness: Amstel Malta Ultra steps up with BB Titans task & ultra fitness party

#FeatureByAmstelMalta: It was an exciting weekend with the no-sugar-added premium malt brand, Amstel Malta Ultra, as it brought the heat to the Big Brother Titans Ziyakhala Wahala house with the Ultra Power challenge task while taking over the streets of Lagos with the fitness party of the century!

The Ultra Power Challenge required housemates to progress through a number-inspired mat game while answering brand and wellness-related quizzes on black or red coloured flash cards.

As the fierce contest continued, it became apparent that some teams had the magic touch, while others proved to us that you could roll dice, but na God dey bring six. Luck or not, the BB Titans housemates had a lot of fun at the Amstel's task session — while serving us the premium content we signed up for.

The winners of this week's task were Thabang and Nana, who finished with a total of 68 points. Maya and Yaya were close on their heels with 59 points. Team Khosicle and Juiovla also got points for showing up — let's leave it at that.

Moving on from the house, Amstel Malta Ultra hosted the Ultra Fitness Party with its first partner gym, Pure Fitness Africa, bringing together fitness enthusiasts for an energy-packed fitness hangout. There were several fitness-inspired activities for attendees to partake in, from yoga to aerobics to dance classes and obstacle courses. Everyone had a great time, and the energy in the room was palpable.

To top it off, the brand treated guests to delicious and healthy Amstel Malta Ultra-infused meals to keep them refueled and recharged!

Amstel Malta Ultra has clearly outdone itself, but the brand is not done! There's still an opportunity for you to win a 50k cash prize, gym membership subscriptions, and much more when you join the ongoing Amstel Malta Ultra Cleanse challenge! Follow @AmstelMalta on Instagram for more details.

That said, you can expect more Amstel Malta Ultra moments in the BB Titan house as the leading malt brand continues to serve us exactly what we ordered, Ziyakhala Wahala style. Of course, you won’t win prizes from them, but what is better than BB Titan drama and a can of Amstel Malta Ultra?

#FeatureByAmstel Malta

