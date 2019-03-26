The movie, featuring Ifu Ennada, Bam Bam, Alexx Ekubo, Nancy Isime, and Mike Godson, is set for cinema release on Friday, March 29, 2019.

The pre-release party also had Belinda, Effah, Khloe, Seun Oloketuyi, Nancy Isime, IK Ogbonna, Pencil, Lasisi Elenu, Gbenga Adeyinka, and Rico Swavey in attendance.

Eze’s recent effort is coming after the release of her 2017 hit, 'Hire A Man'.

However, the movie producer noted that while her new effort is not a sequel to the 2017 hit. “'Hire A Woman' is nothing like ‘Hire A Man’. The movie tells a different story, plot, and twists to deliver an eclectic feature film that makes the romantic in you come alive.