HBO Max’s “Americanah,” limited series based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel is attracting more movie stars as Emmy winner, Uzo Aduba now has a role to play in the upcoming series.

Aduba will star opposite Lupita Nyong’o, who’ll play the role of Ifemelu, a young Nigerian woman, who falls in love with her classmate and then left for America.

Aduba will play the role of Ifemelu’s young aunt and confidant, while Zackary Momoh who recently joined the cast will be Ifemelu’s lover.

According to Variety, “Americanah is a 10-episode limited series that tells the story of Ifemelu (Nyong’o), a self-assured young woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze (Momoh). Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the west. Ifemelu heads for America, where she finds academic success, but is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black. Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead begins living undocumented in London”.