Chief Daddy Movie Review

Chief Daddy could have been so much more but at least it will make you laugh a little

Chief Daddy is a movie that delivers at face value with its direct use of humour just to make you laugh.

  • Published:
Image
  • Joke Sylva at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Yeni Kuti at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Zainab Balogun at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Kate Henshaw at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Dakore Akande at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Sharon Ooja at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Lilian Afegbai at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Inie Edo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Ini Edo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Bisola Aiyeola at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Juliet Ibrahim at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Uche Jombo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Chioma Akpotha at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Michelle Dede at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Ifu Ennada at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Kemi Lala Akindoju at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Lamide Akintobi at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Omoni Oboli at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Ufuoma McDermott at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Shaffy Bello at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Beverly Osu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Tope Oshin at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Ariyike Dimples at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Toke Makinwa at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Toke Makinwa at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mimi Onalaja at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Lolo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Ini Dinma-Okojie at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Ini-Dinma Okojie at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • DJ Cuppy at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Beverly Naya at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Beverly Naya at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Rachel Oniga at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Eunice Omole at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Eunice Omole at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Toyin Lawani at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Lepacious Bose at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Patience Ozokwor at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Chigul at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Eku Edewor at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Nike Okundaye at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Nikki Laoye at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Ayo Van-Elmar at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Layole Oyatogun at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Denola Grey at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Denola Grey at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Deyemi Okanlawon at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Uti Nwachukwu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Kunle Afolayan at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Richard Mofe-Damijo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • OC Ukeje at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Noble Igwe at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Melvin Oduah at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Stan Nze at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Falz at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Falz at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Falz at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Owen Gee at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Taiwo Obileye at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Denrele Edun at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Niyi Akinmolayan at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Dipo Adeusi at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Femi Jacobs with Joke Sylva at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu and guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Deyemi Okanlawon with Mo Abudu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu with her mum at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu with a guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Ibrahim and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Ibrahim and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Deyemi Okanlawon and OC Ukeje at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Shaffy Bello and Ini Edo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Falz and Yemi Alade at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Falz and Yemi Alade at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • APC Governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwoolu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • APC Governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwoolu and wife at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • APC Governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwoolu and wife with a guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Governorship aspirant, Jimi Agbaje and wife at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Patience Ozokwor and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Dakore Egbuson, Mo Abudu and Kate Henshaw at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Dakore Egbuson, Mo Abudu and Kate Henshaw at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Niyi Akinmolayan, Mo Abudu and guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Deyemi Okanlawon and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Kate Henshaw with the Suleimans at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ini Edo and Uti Nwachukwu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Ini Edo and Uti Nwachukwu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Ufuoma McDermott, Denrele Edun and Omoni Oboli at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Deyemi Okanlawon, Shaffy Bello and OC Ukeje at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Deyemi Okanlawon, Shaffy Bello, Ini Edo and OC Ukeje at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Shaffy Bello, Beverly Osu and guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Dakore Egbuson, Patience Ozokwor and Ini Edo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Rachel Oniga and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Bolly Lomo, Yemi Alade and Falz at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Bolly Lomo, Yemi Alade and Falz at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Olu Jacobs, Patience Ozokwor, Joke Sylva and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu, Babajide Sanwoolu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu, Babajide Sanwoolu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Mo Abudu, Babajide Sanwoolu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  

When you strike gold, you keep on digging for more gold. You don't change your strategy and start digging for silver. You stick with what works for you.

Comedy has become gold for Nigerian filmmakers at the cinemas, and it doesn't seem they will stop digging soon.

'Chief Daddy' is a new attempt to strike gold. It has everything in the Nollywood 'Almighty Formula' to ensure that it becomes a hit.

The cast of 'Chief Daddy' play

The cast of 'Chief Daddy'

(Ebony Life Films)

 

It has an all-star cast led by some of the most bankable talents Nollywood has to offer, Joke Silva, Patience Ozokwor, Nkem Owoh, Funke Akindele, Rachael Oniga and others.

Falz, Nedu and Chigul are in the movie for rib cracking responsibilities. Ini Edo and Mawuli Gavor for sex appeal. With a December release date, 'Chief Daddy' has all the trappings to be a big hit. But is it?

The Niyi Akinmolayan directed movie is about Chief Beecroft who plays the titular role. He is the head of a dynasty which threatens to fall apart minutes after he dies.

Not only do his relatives fight for his wealth but the fruits of Big Daddy's philandering past make an already delicate situation tenser. The reading of his will and the events leading up to his burial make heads and egos clash.

The movie scores a high mark in depicting opulence and wealth. Some of the camera work is impressive and perhaps some of the best work we might see on the big screen this year.

An exquisite shot in Chief Daddy play

An exquisite shot in Chief Daddy

(Ebony Life Films)

 

If comedy is your thing, then this movie will make you laugh. Although they play small parts, the combination of Nedu and Chigul who play the role of street-smart coffin sellers are a delight to watch. The timing of their gags is spot on.

Chigul and Nedu are easily the best performers in this movie play

Chigul and Nedu are easily the best performers in this movie

(Ebony Life TV)

 

And Nkem Owoh, a genius of Nigerian comedy both on and off the screen expertly brings humour without breaking a sweat or forcing it.

Unfortunately, the trio of Nedu, Chigul and Nkem Owoh are not enough. Chief Daddy is slapped with comedy that goes nowhere.

The humour in this story doesn’t exactly drive the plot home, neither does it make it engaging. The story is sidelined for cheap humour and that’s a shame because the story has so much potential.

In the movie, Falz plays the hero and villain. His act of lampooning urban British culture scores some points but sometimes the act is a drawback.

Falz gives an unsteady performance in 'Chief Daddy' play

Falz gives an unsteady performance in 'Chief Daddy'

(Ebony Life Films)

The plot moves as if it is headed for a spectacular crash of conflicts but this never happens. What we get is an anti-climax with a weak resolution.

With a stellar cast of experienced Nollywood heavy hitters, Chief Daddy is an example of the parts being larger than the sum. The talents at hand are not fully utilized that’s why the cast fails to deliver a strong performance.

Richard Mofe Damijo and Dakore Egbuson Akande. Despite the big names in the movie, Chief Daddy fails to bang play

Richard Mofe Damijo and Dakore Egbuson Akande. Despite the big names in the movie, Chief Daddy fails to bang

(Ebony Life Films)

 

Then there is the issue of overcasting. There are a lot of notable names in this movie with minor roles. Obviously, it’s a PR trick to get as many people as possible to watch the movie when it’s released.

This gimmick has become tiresome. Sadly it does not seem Nollywood producers are done using it.

Big Daddy fits in the mould of recent cinematic releases, big, ambitious and glamorous. It also features the failings of the new wave, overcasting, shallow comedy and a weak plot.

However, these failings haven’t stopped these new big Nollywood movies from flopping at the cinema and neither will it stop Chief Daddy.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Senior Editor, Content, at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

