Nigerian actor, Chet Anekwe is set to make an appearance in a new episode of popular CBS sitcom 'Bob Hearts Abishola'.
Chet Anekwe to star in new season of 'Bob Hearts Abishola'
The 'Assisted Living' actor recently confirmed his latest role in the CBS sitcom.
Anekwe recently took to his Instagram handle with a BTS image where he appears to be playing the role of a traditional healer on the show's eighth episode titled ‘Light Duty'.
Gina Yashere, who stars as Kemi on the hit sitcom also shared the image on Instagram with the caption: "I will never sit cross-legged on a TV show again. My back punished me for a week afterwards."
Chet Anekwe's latest feature follows starring in the Tyler Perry created sitcom 'Assisted Living' as Efe Omowale. Recall that the AMAA nominee announced that he joined the series' cast back in May.
"I am honored and happy to finally be able to announce that I have joined the cast of: Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living," the actor wrote in an Instagram post.
'Bob Hearts Abishola' is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian Immigrant while recovering from a heart attack and set his sights on winning her over. The Chuck Lorres created show was renewed for its third season in February.
