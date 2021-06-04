RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out the teaser for 'U-Turn', Gabriel Afolayan's directorial debut

The film will follow the story of a driver and his lone passenger.

Gabriel Afolayan [Instagram/gabbylucciii]

Nollywood actor Gabriel Afolayan is finally set to make the major move to film directing. The multiple award-winning actor recently debuted a first look at his directorial debut 'U-turn'.

According to Afolayan, the film which he stars in, will follow the story of a driver and his lone passenger. The teaser unveils both characters on a long drive with one of the star actor's songs as soundtrack.

It is unclear when the film will be released or if it will be a short or feature-length film.

Watch the teaser:

