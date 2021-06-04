Check out the teaser for 'U-Turn', Gabriel Afolayan's directorial debut
The film will follow the story of a driver and his lone passenger.
According to Afolayan, the film which he stars in, will follow the story of a driver and his lone passenger. The teaser unveils both characters on a long drive with one of the star actor's songs as soundtrack.
It is unclear when the film will be released or if it will be a short or feature-length film.
Watch the teaser:
