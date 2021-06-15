RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out the official trailer for Writer's Ink concept's 'The Love Square'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The TV film is directed by Temitope Bolade-Akinbode and produced by Diche Enunwa.

'The Love Square' movie [Instagram/writersinkconcepts]

Film production company, Writer's Ink concepts has unveiled the official trailer for 'The Love Square', a new romantic drama set to hit the screens soon.

Starring Kunle Remi, Mofe Duncan, Abazie Rosemary, Bofie Itombra and Chisom Nwobodo, the TV film directed by Temitope Bolade-Akinbode, is set to center on the story of a notorious playboy who finds himself struck in a complicated love triangle.

'The Love Square' is produced by Diche Enunwa who gets screenwriter and co-executive producer credits alongside Bolade-Akinbode. An official release date for the film will be announced in the coming weeks.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

