Check out the official trailer for Writer's Ink concept's 'The Love Square'
The TV film is directed by Temitope Bolade-Akinbode and produced by Diche Enunwa.
Starring Kunle Remi, Mofe Duncan, Abazie Rosemary, Bofie Itombra and Chisom Nwobodo, the TV film directed by Temitope Bolade-Akinbode, is set to center on the story of a notorious playboy who finds himself struck in a complicated love triangle.
'The Love Square' is produced by Diche Enunwa who gets screenwriter and co-executive producer credits alongside Bolade-Akinbode. An official release date for the film will be announced in the coming weeks.
Watch the trailer:
