Krystal Filmworks studios has released the official trailer for its upcoming film, 'A Place Called Forward'.
Check out the official trailer for Umanu Elijah's 'A Place Called Forward'
The feature film tackles the hazardous release of poisonous carbonate waste in Port Harcourt.
Starring Fred Amata, Judith Audu and Wole Ojo, the feature film written by Aboyowa Aby Mene follows the story of a man who reminisces on the death of his wife and children caused by soot ( a poisonous carbonate hazard).
The Umanu Ojochenemi Elijah directed and Princess Adaeze produced feature length also stars Chima Raphael and Maryrose Emeka.
According to Krystal Filmworks, the film is inspired by the current hazard in Rivers state's capital Port Harcourt and is "a clarion call to address the decaying ecosystem and the hazardous implication of an illegal quest for wealth at the detriment of innocent lives."
While a theatrical release is yet to be confirmed, the feature film has selected to screen in three international film festivals.
Watch the trailer:
