When Tega (Koye “K10” Kekere-Ekun) is mistaken for a professional robber, he and his friends Oreva (Shawn Faqua) and Rukevwe (Frank Donga) feel blessed to have been given the opportunity to make millions of naira without seemingly putting anyone at risk.

The amateurs bite more than they can chew when the original professional robber comes after them even as they try to avoid the police. Their inexperience as they scheme and draft their strategy to execute a successful job will crack you up.

Check out the official trailer for "Three Thieves" now out in all cinemas from Oct 4th

Produced by Trino Motion Pictures and directed by Udoka Oyeka, this movie also features amazing actors and top influencers, including Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Omotunde Adebowale(Lolo), Enado Odigie, Wofai Fada, Charles Okocha, FunnyBone, child-star Angel Unigwe and many more whom are guaranteed to give you all the laughs!

