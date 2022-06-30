Check out the official trailer for‘Bound:Lost in the Moment’ short film

‘BOUND: Lost in the Moment’ centres on Chuks, a young man who suffers severely from personality disorder. He is a host of several personalities but the dominant one is Preye who manifests to save Chuks from childhood abuse, molestation and rejection. Chuks wrestles with the power of his mind and body on a revenge mission against a woman 'Alero' who Preye mistakes for Jessica, his ex.