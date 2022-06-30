RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out the official trailer for‘Bound:Lost in the Moment’ short film

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The official trailer for new short film ‘Bound: Lost in the Moment’ has debuted ahead of its anticipated YouTube premiere.

Directed and shot by Prince Egwuonwu with Chinemerem Precious-Flora as producer, the short film follows a young man on a revenge mission.

Themed on personality disorder, the synopsis reads;

‘BOUND: Lost in the Moment’ centres on Chuks, a young man who suffers severely from personality disorder. He is a host of several personalities but the dominant one is Preye who manifests to save Chuks from childhood abuse, molestation and rejection. Chuks wrestles with the power of his mind and body on a revenge mission against a woman 'Alero' who Preye mistakes for Jessica, his ex.

The short film stars Nnamdi Agbo who doubles as writer, Princess Obuseh, Eric Nwanso and Udi Okoh. ‘Bound’ premieres on YouTube on July 1.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

