Check out first-look photos of Peace Osigbe's 'Golden Stripes'

Directed by London-based filmmaker Peace Osigbe and produced by Marc Adebesin, 'Golden Stripes' explores themes of sexual abuse in children, gang practice and nepotism.

The film follows Tyrone, a young man who embarks on a fulfilling journey as an artist following a tumultuous start in life. As a child, Tyrone was subjected to horrific abuse in a foster home that violated their duty of care.

After an encounter with a group of mysterious criminals, Tyrone is killed. His death soon sparks a start and rediscovery for others.

Recently shot in London, Kent and Essex 'Golden Stripes' will be distributed by EvritFilms distribution across cinemas nationwide. A grand premiere is also scheduled to hold in London ahead of the September 2022 theatrical release.

