RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out first-look photos of Peace Osigbe's 'Golden Stripes'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Marc Adebesin produced feature film is set to hit British mainstream cinemas from September 2022.

BTS of 'Golden Stripes' movie [Lazer Pictures/ EvritFilms distribution]
BTS of 'Golden Stripes' movie [Lazer Pictures/ EvritFilms distribution]

Lazer Pictures in conjunction with EvritFilms distribution has unveiled first-look images of their new collaboration, 'Golden Stripes'.

Recommended articles
BTS of 'Golden Stripes' movie [Lazer Pictures/ EvritFilms distribution]
BTS of 'Golden Stripes' movie [Lazer Pictures/ EvritFilms distribution] Pulse Nigeria

Directed by London-based filmmaker Peace Osigbe and produced by Marc Adebesin, 'Golden Stripes' explores themes of sexual abuse in children, gang practice and nepotism.

The film follows Tyrone, a young man who embarks on a fulfilling journey as an artist following a tumultuous start in life. As a child, Tyrone was subjected to horrific abuse in a foster home that violated their duty of care.

After an encounter with a group of mysterious criminals, Tyrone is killed. His death soon sparks a start and rediscovery for others.

BTS of 'Golden Stripes' movie [Lazer Pictures/ EvritFilms distribution]
BTS of 'Golden Stripes' movie [Lazer Pictures/ EvritFilms distribution] Pulse Nigeria

Recently shot in London, Kent and Essex 'Golden Stripes' will be distributed by EvritFilms distribution across cinemas nationwide. A grand premiere is also scheduled to hold in London ahead of the September 2022 theatrical release.

BTS of 'Golden Stripes' movie [Lazer Pictures/ EvritFilms distribution]
BTS of 'Golden Stripes' movie [Lazer Pictures/ EvritFilms distribution] Pulse Nigeria
BTS of 'Golden Stripes' movie [Lazer Pictures/ EvritFilms distribution]
BTS of 'Golden Stripes' movie [Lazer Pictures/ EvritFilms distribution] Pulse Nigeria

The film has since been issued an official British Film Institute certification as a British film with its impressive cast line up includingL Elikem Agbesi, Tanya Lindsay, Isobel Moon, Habida Moloney, Chloe Van Harding, Victoria Inyama, Benjamin Adebesin among others.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Check out first-look photos of Peace Osigbe's 'Golden Stripes'

Check out first-look photos of Peace Osigbe's 'Golden Stripes'

Funke Akindele's husband JJC Skillz accused of physically assaulting son

Funke Akindele's husband JJC Skillz accused of physically assaulting son

Watch Sandra Iroegbu, Chukwu Martin, May Osakwe in 'Hinged' short film

Watch Sandra Iroegbu, Chukwu Martin, May Osakwe in 'Hinged' short film

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Temmie Ovwasa cut ties with mother over 'sexual abuse' by stepfather

Temmie Ovwasa cut ties with mother over 'sexual abuse' by stepfather

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's breakup rumours are untrue

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's breakup rumours are untrue

‘The Godfather’ summary and review: the greatest mafia film to date

‘The Godfather’ summary and review: the greatest mafia film to date

Reminisce and Simi share new song 'Overdose'

Reminisce and Simi share new song 'Overdose'

Mavin Records unlocks Boy Spyce and his new EP

Mavin Records unlocks Boy Spyce and his new EP

Trending

Breaking! Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years

Will Smith

Netflix drops trailer, release date for '365 Days' sequel

365 Days hit Netflix film [OtakuKart]

Will Smith reacts to Academy's ban over Oscars slap

Will Smith goes viral at the 94th Oscars [The Guardian]

See the full list of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards winners

Kids choice Awards