Lazer Pictures in conjunction with EvritFilms distribution has unveiled first-look images of their new collaboration, 'Golden Stripes'.
Check out first-look photos of Peace Osigbe's 'Golden Stripes'
The Marc Adebesin produced feature film is set to hit British mainstream cinemas from September 2022.
Directed by London-based filmmaker Peace Osigbe and produced by Marc Adebesin, 'Golden Stripes' explores themes of sexual abuse in children, gang practice and nepotism.
The film follows Tyrone, a young man who embarks on a fulfilling journey as an artist following a tumultuous start in life. As a child, Tyrone was subjected to horrific abuse in a foster home that violated their duty of care.
After an encounter with a group of mysterious criminals, Tyrone is killed. His death soon sparks a start and rediscovery for others.
Recently shot in London, Kent and Essex 'Golden Stripes' will be distributed by EvritFilms distribution across cinemas nationwide. A grand premiere is also scheduled to hold in London ahead of the September 2022 theatrical release.
The film has since been issued an official British Film Institute certification as a British film with its impressive cast line up includingL Elikem Agbesi, Tanya Lindsay, Isobel Moon, Habida Moloney, Chloe Van Harding, Victoria Inyama, Benjamin Adebesin among others.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng