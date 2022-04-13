Greoh studios has unveiled first-look images from the ongoing principal photography of its first film of 2022, 'Brotherhood'.
Check out first-look images from Loukman Ali's 'Brotherhood'
The Jade Osiberu produced crime-action thriller follows twin brothers on opposite sides of the law.
The feature length film which marks the first collaboration between the studio and top Ugandan filmmaker Loukman Ali, is currently being shot in Lagos, Nigeria.
In the lead roles are BBNaija alumnus turned actor Tobi Bakre and rapper Falz as twin brothers.
Osiberu, who doubles as the film's producer and co-writer (alongside Abdul Tijani-Ahmed), on Tuesday, shared behind the scene shots featuring the leads alongside Basketmouth and O.C. Ukeje.
"When you have an idea for a film and you're building out a world/characters, you don't exactly know how the actors will choose to play those characters or how the director may choose to create the world on screen. Yesterday was an amazing day on set watching all these inspiring artist just display the breath of their talents and craft. I really can't wait for you guys to see what we're cooking up. And you won't have to wait long - July 8th! Save the date," the film producer wrote on Instagram.
The film’s official synopsis reads: "After years of fighting to survive on the streets of Lagos, twin brothers Akin and Wale fall on opposite sides of the law with Akin joining the police force and Wale joining a notorious gang of robbers. Their bond is, however, put to the ultimate test when Akin joins a Taskforce that hunts down Wale and his gang."
The Loukman Ali directed film also stars Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi, Omawumi, Toni Tones, Jidekene Achufusi, Deyemi Okalanwon, Mercy Aigbe; and Big Brother stars Dorathy Bachor, Dianne Russet, Seyi Awolowo, and Boma Akpofure.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng