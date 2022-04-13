RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out first-look images from Loukman Ali's 'Brotherhood'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Jade Osiberu produced crime-action thriller follows twin brothers on opposite sides of the law.

'Brotherhood' movie directed by Loukman Ali [Instagram/jadeosiberu]
'Brotherhood' movie directed by Loukman Ali [Instagram/jadeosiberu]

Greoh studios has unveiled first-look images from the ongoing principal photography of its first film of 2022, 'Brotherhood'.

Recommended articles

The feature length film which marks the first collaboration between the studio and top Ugandan filmmaker Loukman Ali, is currently being shot in Lagos, Nigeria.

In the lead roles are BBNaija alumnus turned actor Tobi Bakre and rapper Falz as twin brothers.

'Brotherhood' movie directed by Loukman Ali [Instagram/jadeosiberu]
'Brotherhood' movie directed by Loukman Ali [Instagram/jadeosiberu] Pulse Nigeria
'Brotherhood' movie directed by Loukman Ali [Instagram/jadeosiberu]
'Brotherhood' movie directed by Loukman Ali [Instagram/jadeosiberu] Pulse Nigeria

Osiberu, who doubles as the film's producer and co-writer (alongside Abdul Tijani-Ahmed), on Tuesday, shared behind the scene shots featuring the leads alongside Basketmouth and O.C. Ukeje.

"When you have an idea for a film and you're building out a world/characters, you don't exactly know how the actors will choose to play those characters or how the director may choose to create the world on screen. Yesterday was an amazing day on set watching all these inspiring artist just display the breath of their talents and craft. I really can't wait for you guys to see what we're cooking up. And you won't have to wait long - July 8th! Save the date," the film producer wrote on Instagram.

The film’s official synopsis reads: "After years of fighting to survive on the streets of Lagos, twin brothers Akin and Wale fall on opposite sides of the law with Akin joining the police force and Wale joining a notorious gang of robbers. Their bond is, however, put to the ultimate test when Akin joins a Taskforce that hunts down Wale and his gang."

Zubby Michael in 'Brotherhood' movie directed by Loukman Ali [Instagram/jadeosiberu]
Zubby Michael in 'Brotherhood' movie directed by Loukman Ali [Instagram/jadeosiberu] Pulse Nigeria

The Loukman Ali directed film also stars Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi, Omawumi, Toni Tones, Jidekene Achufusi, Deyemi Okalanwon, Mercy Aigbe; and Big Brother stars Dorathy Bachor, Dianne Russet, Seyi Awolowo, and Boma Akpofure.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Check out first-look images from Loukman Ali's 'Brotherhood'

Check out first-look images from Loukman Ali's 'Brotherhood'

Obi Cubana celebrates 47th birthday in grand style with 13 cakes

Obi Cubana celebrates 47th birthday in grand style with 13 cakes

Young Jonn announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Young Jonn announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Hip-hop star, A-Q to release“Purple doesn’t Exist album soon

Hip-hop star, A-Q to release“Purple doesn’t Exist” album soon

Jennifer Lopez says she was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed

Jennifer Lopez says she was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed

‘The Lion King’ review: an animated drama of epic proportions

‘The Lion King’ review: an animated drama of epic proportions

‘The Incredibles’ is arguably the best animated film of the 2000s

‘The Incredibles’ is arguably the best animated film of the 2000s

Revisiting movie classics: The Shawshank Redemption (review)

Revisiting movie classics: The Shawshank Redemption (review)

Music at the heart of creativity in Africa

Music at the heart of creativity in Africa

Trending

Breaking! Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years

Will Smith

Mo Abudu, Netflix clear the air on 'Blood Sisters' as first Nigerian original series

Mo Abudu

Will Smith reacts to Academy's ban over Oscars slap

Will Smith goes viral at the 94th Oscars [The Guardian]

Academy moves up date to discuss Will Smith's Oscars slap

Will Smith en pleurs après avoir reçu l'Oscar du meilleur acteur Il a été récompensé quelques minutes à peine après avoir frappé Chris Rock - AFP