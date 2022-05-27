The film is currently being shot in Abeokuta with Ireti Doyle, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jude Chukwuka, Chioma Chukwuka, Omowunmi Dada, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome and Ejiro Onojaife among its cast members.
Check out BTS from Franklyn Jituboh's 'The Origin'
Principal photography is ongoing for Franklyn Jituboh's upcoming feature film 'The Origin'.
So far, details of the plot are yet to be unveiled save for a logline shared via the production's social media handles, also that it is set in 1991. 'The Origin', according to the logline, follows "the origin story of the famous revenant in a red dress."
The period piece is a collaboration between Display Universal and Marturion Media with Franklyn Jituboh credited as Director and Michael W. Ndiomu as producer.
Watch the BTS video:
Check out more photos:
