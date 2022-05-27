RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out BTS from Franklyn Jituboh's 'The Origin'

Principal photography is ongoing for Franklyn Jituboh's upcoming feature film 'The Origin'.

BTS from 'The Origin' [Instagram]
BTS from 'The Origin' [Instagram]

The film is currently being shot in Abeokuta with Ireti Doyle, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jude Chukwuka, Chioma Chukwuka, Omowunmi Dada, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome and Ejiro Onojaife among its cast members.

BTS from 'The Origin' [Instagram]
BTS from 'The Origin' [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

So far, details of the plot are yet to be unveiled save for a logline shared via the production's social media handles, also that it is set in 1991. 'The Origin', according to the logline, follows "the origin story of the famous revenant in a red dress."

BTS from 'The Origin' [Instagram]
BTS from 'The Origin' [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The period piece is a collaboration between Display Universal and Marturion Media with Franklyn Jituboh credited as Director and Michael W. Ndiomu as producer.

BTS from 'The Origin' [Instagram]
BTS from 'The Origin' [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria
BTS from 'The Origin' [Instagram]
BTS from 'The Origin' [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria
BTS from 'The Origin' [Instagram]
BTS from 'The Origin' [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

