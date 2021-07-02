Charlize Theron confirms 'The Old Guard' sequel will begin filming in 2022

According to its lead star, Charlize Theron , scripting is officially complete with principal photography confirmed for the first quarter of 2022.

Theron confirmed to Variety that two other stars from the original film will reprise their roles in the forthcoming sequel.

'The Old Guard' enjoyed a remarkable success when it debuted in 2020. Netflix reported that 78 million household watched the flick in its first four weeks. It follows the story of a troupe of immortal men and women led by Andromache the Scythian, or Andy played by Theron.