RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Charlize Theron confirms 'The Old Guard' sequel will begin filming in 2022

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actress recently confirmed that the script is complete and production will begin in 2022.

Netflix's 2020 adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez's graphic novel, 'The Old Guard' is getting a sequel.

Recommended articles

According to its lead star, Charlize Theron, scripting is officially complete with principal photography confirmed for the first quarter of 2022.

Theron confirmed to Variety that two other stars from the original film will reprise their roles in the forthcoming sequel.

ALSO READ: Production officially kicks off for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

'The Old Guard' enjoyed a remarkable success when it debuted in 2020. Netflix reported that 78 million household watched the flick in its first four weeks. It follows the story of a troupe of immortal men and women led by Andromache the Scythian, or Andy played by Theron.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Charlize Theron confirms 'The Old Guard' sequel will begin filming in 2022

Check out the teaser for Nnamdi Kanaga's 'They Chose The Sea'

Here is a first look at Kayode Kasum's 'Soòlé'

Check out photos from Regina Daniels' star-studded birthday party for her son

Olamide, Fireboy perform at BET Weekend Brunch

See pictures of Burna Boy getting spotted with Grammy-winning producer, Scott Storch

Netflix launches affordable mobile plan with New Partial Download feature

Prince Harry and Prince William attend Princess Diana statue unveiling

AY Makun announces new movie 'Christmas In Miami'