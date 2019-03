Charles Uwagbai has featured Fathia Balogun Williams and Lota Chukwu in a new movie, ‘Rubicon.’

The ‘Esohe’ director mixes a crop of fine Nollywood stars for the new movie, which is produced by Jude Legemah.

Also featured in the movie are Kunle Remi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Stephen Damian, Jigan Babaoba, and Chioma Nwosu.

While other details of the movie were not released, the filming process ended on Thursday, March 7, 2019.