Nigerian film executive, Charles Okpaleke has unveiled a new venture, Stageplay Africa, a video on demand platform strictly for theatrical plays.

The Play Network boss recently shared the first of its kind platform via an Instagram post. He wrote: "our Video on Demand (VoD) and streaming network for theatrical plays and other stage performances focusing on African productions worldwide is here."

Okpaleke's latest move follows newly announced productions slated for 2021 including a stage play 'Jerry Alagbaoso's Tony Wants To Marry' directed by Agozie Ugwu. The stage play stars Francis Duru, Osas Ighodaro, Kelvin Mary and Big Brother Naija star, CeeCee Nwadiora.

Recall the film producer also recently unveiled plans to produce a Jaja of Opobo biopic set to portray a true account of the revered 19th century monarch.