A 'Living in Bondage Breaking Free' sequel might be underway as its executive producer, Charles Okpaleke just dropped what might be an announcement of the sequel's first pre-production meeting.

Okpaleke shared on Instagram on June 2, 2020 that he held a meeting with the blockbuster's director, Ramsey Nouah, writer, Nicole Asinugo and co-producer, Chris Odeh.

"I just finished a 4 hour zoom meeting with @2scoopsofnikki @ramseynouah @chrisodeh All I can say for now is Richard Williams would pay some people a visit! It’s official. Who should he start with? The reporter, Andy, Nnamdi or Tobi? Or maybe Kelly", said Okpaleke.

The critically acclaimed 2019 thriller recently debuted on Netflix after an impressive cinema run.