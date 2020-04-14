Charles Okpaleke unveiled his production company's plans to commence its first Nollywood animation.

The non-classic movie remake route was confirmed via an Instagram post shared on April 13, 2020 where the multiple-award winning filmmaker confirmed the company's post COVID plans among other pending productions.

Okpaleke shared on Instagram: "We never stop. We are excited about our new Animation studio project. I think Nigeria is ripe for some Nollywood Animation blockbusters, let’s change the narrative for our kids as well! Post Covid would be amazing by Gods grace".

Play Network studios' debut feature film, 'Living in Bondage Breaking Free' was released in 2019 to rave reviews some of which were for its impeccable production quality.

In 2020, Okpaleke announced the production of three more Nollywood classics- 'Rattle Snake', 'Nneka the Pretty Serpent' and 'Glamour Girls'.