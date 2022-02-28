RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Charles Obi Emere's film 'Buried' set for Amazon Prime debut

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film was the only west African film to be nominated in the Best Short film category at the 2021 AFRIFF.

Charles Obi Emere's 'Buried' short film
Charles Obi Emere's 'Buried' short film

Charles Obi Emere’s 2021 short film 'Buried' has joined the increasing list of titles premiering on Amazon Prime in the streamer's latest is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime in the streamer's latest entry into Nollywood.

Recommended articles

The Chinyere Ohuonu produced film follows the story of 33-year-old Ekanem who returns home after long years of estrangement from his family to perform the funeral rites of his late brother but first, he must deal with the wrath of his father and sister who never want to see him again.

'Buried' stars Seun Ajayi in the lead and Toyin Oshinaike, Belinda Yanga-Agedah in supporting roles.

According to Emere who doubles as the film's writer, 'Buried' is based on true events inspired by the near-death experience of his brother following an overdose.

Speaking on his deal with the streamer, Emere shared: “I remember one night Chinyere and I talked extensively about the future of Buried. This was way before we shot the film. We were concerned about festival runs and how much the pandemic would pose as a challenge, as only a few festivals were willing to host live editions - most were going virtual.

"We knew that we had to find an alternative means of distribution so as to work with the limitations rather than against them. We basically manifested the deal with Amazon PVD. We believed strongly that we would go to a streaming platform."

The short film is reportedly the first in the long list of upcoming projects confirmed by Trifocal Studios.

For Amazon, the short film which is currently streaming joins an impressive number of new licensing deals with major studios including Inkblot and Anthill.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Charles Obi Emere's film 'Buried' set for Amazon Prime debut

Charles Obi Emere's film 'Buried' set for Amazon Prime debut

Rogers Ofime wraps up production for 'Conversations in Transit'

Rogers Ofime wraps up production for 'Conversations in Transit'

T.I Blaze's 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos' shows that he has no ceiling [Pulse EP Review]

T.I Blaze's 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos' shows that he has no ceiling [Pulse EP Review]

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii’s 'Baddest Boy' with Davido stays at No. 1 for 5th week

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii’s 'Baddest Boy' with Davido stays at No. 1 for 5th week

DJ Enimoney's wife Iwalewa shares cryptic message on Instagram

DJ Enimoney's wife Iwalewa shares cryptic message on Instagram

Tunde Kelani to produce film based on Fuji icon Ayinde Barrister

Tunde Kelani to produce film based on Fuji icon Ayinde Barrister

Blaqbonez soars high at his first sold out show in Lagos

Blaqbonez soars high at his first sold out show in Lagos

Damilola Adegbite asks couples who are happily married to share secrets of their union

Damilola Adegbite asks couples who are happily married to share secrets of their union

Nollywood veteran actor Lari Williams is dead

Nollywood veteran actor Lari Williams is dead

Trending

FG to enforce new law to ban money rituals in Nollywood movies

Nollywood rituals [Asaase Radio]

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke to star in new Dimeji Ajibola film 'Passport'

BTS of 'Passport' movie directed by Dimeji Ajibola [VSL Media]

Annie & 2Baba join African stars in new Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous & African [Trailer]

2Baba in the official trailer for Young, Famous and African

American actor Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russian invasion

Sean Penn