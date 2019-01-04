Kabat Esosa Egbon made the announcement of their mum's burial in a short statement on Friday, January 4, 2018.

The 87-years-old mum of two of Nigeria's filmmakers and brothers passed away in the early hours of Monday, December 31, 2018.

"The burial of Madam Clara Osayuware Uwaifo the mother of Charles Novia and Kabat Esosa Egbon is scheduled to take place from Thursday 31st of January to February 3rd of January 2019. January 31st is the Service of Songs; February 1st is the funeral and reception; and February 3rd is the Thanksgiving Service," the message from Kabat read.

Kabat also confirmed to Pulse that his mother had eight children before her death.

Pulse reliably gathered that the filmmakers are the sixth and eighth child of the deceased.

While Kabat occupies the sixth position, Charles occupies the seventh position in the family.