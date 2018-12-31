Charles Novia and Kabat Esosa Egbon announced the death of their mothers, who both passed on in the early hours of Monday, December 31, 2018.

Announcing the message on his Facebook page, Charles Novia wrote, “The fond memories of a matriarch who begat me and other great men and women will never leave me.

“Rest, my mother. Rest.

“You ran a Great Race.”

In a terse message received by Kabat Esosa Egbon, he wrote, 'I just lost my mum few hours back.'

Both Kabat and Charles are grieving over the death of their mothers.