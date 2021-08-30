RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Charles Etubiebi & Genoveva Umeh to star in Hello July's 'Ijo; A Love Story'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The dance themed short film is currently in production.

Genoveva Umeh and Charles Etubiebi to star in new short film [Instagram]

Charles Etubiebi and Genoveva Umeh have been unveiled as the lead stars in Hello July films' 'Ijo; A Love Story' short film.

The forthcoming short film written, directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay and co-produced by Nne Nlemadim, explores grief and love through dance. It follows the story of a depressed man who seeks closure and healing through dance.

Principal photography for 'Ijo; A Love Story' is reportedly underway in an undisclosed location. Etubiebi and Umeh take on the roles after starring in critically acclaimed television series 'Enakhe' and film 'One Lagos Night' respectively.

