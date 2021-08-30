Charles Etubiebi and Genoveva Umeh have been unveiled as the lead stars in Hello July films' 'Ijo; A Love Story' short film.
Charles Etubiebi & Genoveva Umeh to star in Hello July's 'Ijo; A Love Story'
The dance themed short film is currently in production.
The forthcoming short film written, directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay and co-produced by Nne Nlemadim, explores grief and love through dance. It follows the story of a depressed man who seeks closure and healing through dance.
ALSO READ: Papa Benji: Do tailors measure breasts? Watch Mr Jiminus & Papa Solo's comic argument in new teaser
Principal photography for 'Ijo; A Love Story' is reportedly underway in an undisclosed location. Etubiebi and Umeh take on the roles after starring in critically acclaimed television series 'Enakhe' and film 'One Lagos Night' respectively.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng