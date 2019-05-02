Charles Awurum called Bobrisky out in a recent Instagram video for venturing into Nollywood.

The comic actor also condemned the movie director and producer, who gave Bobrisky the opportunity to act in a Nollywood movie.

In response, Bobrisky reacted with an Instagram post which has since been deleted. The budding actress bashed the actor calling him poor and useless.

Bobrisky landed a role in a new movie, ‘Bobrisky in love,’ featuring Queen Nwokoye and Anita Joseph.

The new movie is directed by Ken Steve Anuka and produced by Basil Nneji.

Bobrisky featured in a Yoruba movie, 'Ojuloge Obirin,' as a crossdresser in 2015. The movie was produced by Tayo Sobola.

In March 2019, Bobrisky was featured in ‘Skin,’ a 90 minutes long documentary on colourism produced by Beverly Naya and directed by Daniel Etim Effiong.