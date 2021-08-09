RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Zainab Balogun, Stan Eze, Folu Storms in official teaser for 'Charge and Bail'

The Inkblot and Filmone produced feature-length film is directed by Uyoyou Adia.

Zainab Balogun in 'Charge and Bail' movie [YouTube]

Inkblot Productions have unveiled the official teaser for new Uyoyou Adia directed drama titled 'Charge and Bail'.

Starring Zainab Balogun ( 'Sylvia', 'God Calling') in the lead role, the feature film follows Boma, a rich young lawyer who gets posted to a “charge and bail” law firm during her year of national service. Trouble ensues as Boma struggles to fit in with the people, the courts, and the life.

ALSO READ: Temple production backs Africa's first 2D animated film 'The Passport of Mallam Illia'

Scripted by Naz Onuzo, 'Charge and Bail' has been described as "a fun adventure about the clash between the haves and the have-nots, and having to deal with finding your place in an environment that is new to you."

Speaking on the new production set to premiere in cinemas October 15, 2021, Onuzo said: "We are very excited about Charge and Bail, our 14th theatrical film. We are very pleased about the team we assembled for Charge and Bail led by our Director Uyoyou Adia and our producers Eku Edewor and Matilda Ogunleye. We made magic and we can’t wait for you to see it.”

The movie also stars Stan Eze, Folu Storms, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Tope Olowoniyan, Elozonam Ogbolu, Eso Dike, Chigul, Craze Clown and Big Brother Naija season six housemate Perez Egbi.

'Charge and Bail' is produced by Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo, Eku Edewor, Matilda Ogunleye and executive produced by Filmone Entertainment's Moses Babatope, Kene Okwusa, Mimi Bartels as well as Inkblot co-founder Damola Ademola.

Watch the teaser:

Charge & Bail Official Teaser

