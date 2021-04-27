Chadwick Boseman's family react to Oscar loss, insist it was not a 'snub'

In a chat with TMZ, Derrick Boseman revealed the family had no hard feelings towards Anthony Hopkins and had Chadwick been alive, he would have been the first to congratulate the 83-year-old actor.

While congratulating Hopkins, Boseman also added that winning an Oscar would have been an achievement for the late actor but not to the point of 'obsession'.

The deceased actor was nominated in the award's 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' category for his role in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', his last movie before he died from a prolonged battle with cancer at 43.