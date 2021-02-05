Celebrated Hollywood star actor, Chadwick Boseman has made history following Screen Actors Guild Awards' January 4, 2021 nominations announcement.

The nominations for the awards' 27th edition saw Chadwick Boseman get recognized for his role in Netflix films 'Da 5 Bloods' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

For the Spike Lee film, Boseman was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor and the Outstanding Ensemble category while in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', the deceased actor got the Best Actor and Outstanding Ensemble categories. The nominations makes Boseman the first actor to ever be nominated for four SAG film awards in a single year.

Recall news of Boseman's death made headlines in August 2020. The actor battled colon cancer privately for four years before his tragic passing. His last feature was in Netflix's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' alongside Viola Davis.