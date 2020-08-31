American actor, Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, August 28 after a prolonged battle with stage IV colon cancer.

According to a statement released by the actor's family announcing his death, he was diagnosed in 2016 and had undergone ''countless surgeries and chemotherapy".

Amid multiple surgeries, the 43-year-old movie star, who led a very private life, played several outstanding roles in top Hollywood movies while keeping his health status away from fans and colleagues.

Take a look at some of his best roles released within his four-year cancer battle:

T'Challa in 'Black Panther'

Marvel's black super hero themed blockbuster, 'Black Panther' gave Chadwick Boseman the pivotal role of his acting career. The iconic character won the hearts of film lovers globally for how much it resonated with black comic lovers and especially for the regal poise Boseman brought on as the leader of the Wakanda nation.

Principal photography for the Ryan Coogler directed film began in January 2017, barely a year after Boseman was first diagnosed with stage III colon cancer.

Jacob King in 'Message from the King'

Though shot a year before Boseman's tragic diagnosis, the action thriller directed by Fabrice Du Welz was released in 2016 during which he participated in promotional activities including its Toronto International Film Festival premiere.

Boseman played the character Jacob King, a South African who arrives the US from Cape Town in search of his missing younger sister. He later learns of her mysterious death and sets out on a six-day revenge mission.

Andre Davies in '21 Bridges'

In the 2019 action thriller, Boseman played a revered NYPD officer who shuts down Manhattan's 21 bridges in a bid to find two war veterans turned criminals and suspected cop killers.

Away from its US premiere, '21 Bridges' also premiered in Ghana and Nigeria in November of the same year.

Norman Earl Holloway in '5 Da Bloods'

In Spike Lee's '5 Da Bloods', Boseman played the larger than life character Norman, the deceased leader of a squad of Black US Army soldiers of the first infantry division.

While the movie features Boseman in flashback scenes, his choices shadows the actions of the lead actors. Filming of '5 Da Bloods' kicked off in Bangkok in March 2019 and lasted three months

T'Challa in Avengers: Infinity Wars and Endgame

In Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity Wars' and the concluding 'Avengers: Endgame', T'Challa (Boseman) leads Wakandan soldiers in the Avengers' war against Thanos.

Before his tragic death, Boseman had shot Netflix's upcoming 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' where he plays a talented but troubled trumpet player. The film, co-produced by Denzel Washington, is set in 1920s and also stars Viola Davies.