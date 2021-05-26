Celebrate Africa this Week with Amazing African Movies on the AfroCinema Pop-up Channel on DStv and GOtv.

And one of the things we are celebrating is the talent and resilience of the continent’s film industry on the M-Net Movies AfroCinema Pop-Up channel on DStv and GOtv.

The AfroCinema pop-up channel, which will run till Sunday, 30 May 2021, is dedicated to showcasing and celebrating Africa's cultural diversity, reflected in the work of film makers in the continent.

The channel is on DStv channel 198 to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages and GOtv channel 29 to customers on GOtv Max and Jolli packages.

Here are some of the exciting films to look forward to:

The Ghost and The House of Truth (Nigeria) takes us into the world of a dedicated reconciliation counsellor, who grapples with what it means to forgive when her daughter goes missing. The crime drama from award-winning director Akin Omotoso will air on Thursday, 27th May at 8:00pm.

The Train of Salt and Sugar (Mozambique) is a film set in Mozambique during a civil war where a single train connecting the country to Malawi sees passengers risking their lives to travel on the train to escape. The award-winning drama directed by Licinio Azevedo will be showing on Friday, 28th May at 11:25pm.

Payback (Zambia) shows a tale of betrayal and love gone wrong. It tells the story of a man who learns that his cousin's friend is about to marry the girl who jilted him, causing him to pursue the ultimate act of revenge. Leo Dauty Simukoko and Perpetual Mwape star in this Zambian film directed by Wyclif Mwamba. Tune in at 8:00pm on Saturday, 29th May to watch the film.

Joba (Nigeria) follows the life of a Christian couple whose faith is tested. Joba is a story about love, strength and faith. It is directed by filmmaker Biodun Stephen and stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Enado Odigie, Christine Osifuye, Ronke Ojo, and Chris Iheuwa. Tune in to the Afro Cinema pop-up channel on Sunday, 30th May at 9:35pm to watch the amazing movie.

Visit the M-Net Website for exclusive content and join the conversation on Twitter @mnetmovies, Instagram and Facebook using #MMAfroCinema and #MMpopup.