Cee-C, Ilebaye, Pere or Adekunle could win 'BBNaija All Stars' - Ike

During the interview with Pulse Nigeria, he listed Cee-C, Ilebaye, Pere and Adekunle as possible winners for the show.

Stating that his strategy was the best in the house so far, he noted that others like Neo also had a strong game on the show. This interview was after his eviction from BBNaija All Stars on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

In other news, Ike reiterated his apology towards vandalising Ilebaye's things during his eviction interview with Ebuka. He was deeply sorry and regretted his actions right after he had executed the act.

He divulged having over 2000 Moniepoint coins during his stay on BBNaija All Stars, sharing his regrets on not giving out his coins, or at least revealing to someone the auspicious locations of some left in the house.

Also talking about Mercy and his comment on wanting to sabotage her chances of winning while in the house considering their past as a couple, he said, "He and her had a complicated history, but definitely, it was one of the best times of my life, so I have had no regret. I didn't want my fans to be like let's support his ex-friend, no o I wanted them to know that nah me this time".

Ike was the sixth housemate evicted on BBNaija All Stars and now viewers are curious to see who takes up the cunny trail of strategies he left behind.

Watch the interview here: