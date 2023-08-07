ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Cee-C and Ilebaye reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Looks like there is some peace in the house for now after the rave fight and Biggie's strikes.

Ilebaye apologized to Cee-C after Sunday's eviction show. [Twitter/BBNaija]
Ilebaye apologized to Cee-C after Sunday's eviction show. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Recommended articles

Right before the commencement of the Sunday eviction show, Biggie addressed the housemates on the issue of the fight that occurred after the Saturday rave party on Saturday, August 5, 2023, between Ilebaye and Cee-C.

Ilebaye was given a double strike and was also banned from the Head of House games, Black Envelope games and Pardon Me Please nominations alongside Cee-C.

After the eviction show which wrapped up with Princess being evicted, Ilebaye who had sat beside Cee-C during the show, apologised to her about the fight that happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cee-C accepted the apology and also expressed the fear she had towards the outcome of the situation. In her words, "I'm not upset, even today I was even worried. When I saw you, I was like I don't want this thing to lead to disqualification because it will be on my conscience, I won't be able to function... I'm just grateful for the way Big Brother handled it."

Doyin joined in the conversation and things between and Ilebaye have settled off. But Ilebaye still remained worried about the other housemates and how they felt about things.

Cee-C was still quite shaken up about the situation as she expressed things to Cross, begging him to please win the HOH games happening on Monday, August 7, 2023. She explained that she really just wanted to have access to the HOH lounge, which she considers a serene space for her to think and strategies.

One can only wonder if Ilebaye would be able to keep her cool till the end of the show and avoid getting another strike which could lead to immediate eviction from the BBNaija All Stars house.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cee-C and Ilebaye reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Ilebaye reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

I do not condemn polygamy - Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie

I do not condemn polygamy - Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie

Princess gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Princess gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Ilebaye gets double strike for her violent behaviour on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye gets double strike for her violent behaviour on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ibidunni Oladayo's 'It Happened Again' heads to Cannes Film Festival

Ibidunni Oladayo's 'It Happened Again' heads to Cannes Film Festival

Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys kisses with three ladies in one night [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy and Ike [Instagram]

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Angel attempts to exit BBNaija All Stars show. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye