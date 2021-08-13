Produced by Elvis Chucks, 'Slay' features an impressive cast of African actors like Amanda Dupont, Ramsey Noah, Dawn Thandeka, Enhle Mbali, Fabian Lojede, Lilian Dube, Trevor Gumbi, Tumi Morake, Idris Sultan, Leroy Gopal, Joe Kazadi and Kabomo Vilakazi.
Catch broke girls who aim to look rich on, 'Slay,' now available on Netflix
The movie is produced by Elvis Chucks and directed by Adze Ugah whose previous works include Isibaya, Jacob’s Cross, Yizo Yizo, Isithembiso & Mrs Right guy.
Topically, the movie tells the story of girls who prey on older, promiscuous men. It also sheds light on tales vanity, about broke girls who want to look rich.
Some say they are merely attractive girls who get given what they want whether they've asked for it or not. Or is it simply girls who slay at everything they do. They have the best in everything.
The movie is now available on Netflix.
